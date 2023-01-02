Drone Shows Shark Coming Close to Swimmers at Western Australia Beach

Swimmers at a beach outside Perth, Western Australia, were unaware of how close they were to a large shark, with drone footage posted online on January 2 showing the outline of the huge fish close to the shore.

Sam Wood, who shared the video on his Wanderlust Flyer Instagram account, said the footage was taken at Hillarys Dog Beach on December 28.

The footage shows what local media identified as a tiger shark swimming within meters of unsuspecting bathers, while some pet dogs of beachgoers are also seen in the water as the shark swims close by.

Wood said that after spotting the shark, he “ran down to the beach and yelled to get the people out of the water”, with a local news report noting that “luckily” the shark had little interest in the humans swimming around it.

Mullaloo Beach in Perth was forced to close for two days during December after a tiger shark was spotted within meters of swimmers. Credit: wanderlust_flyer via Storyful

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

