Devastating drone footage reveals Gaza raised to the ground after Israeli strikes
Devastating drone footage reveals Gaza raised to the ground after Israeli strikesAnadolu Agency
Devastating drone footage reveals Gaza raised to the ground after Israeli strikesAnadolu Agency
Air Canada took one of their Montreal-based B787 first officers out of service on Monday after discovering posts that allegedly showed the pilot holding offensive signs at a Palestine protest.
Couple married in 1997 and share two children
The daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky got candid about her family life and aspirations.
Plans to convert a 1930s cinema into a golf-themed dining venue have not gone down well with some locals
‘There are not two sides,’ said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
Bodies of Israeli residents and Hamas attackers lay outside burned-out homes in the Israeli kibbutz Kfar Aza on Tuesday, days after the Palestinian militant group launched a large-scale surprise assault on Israel.
Jim Jordan has long denied he knew anything about the alleged abuse by Richard Strauss against OSU students
Kelce, who is currently rumoured to be dating Taylor Swift, was in a five-year on-again, off-again relationship with the sports presenter
A person who was on set told Variety that Momoa has "always dressed in that bohemian style" and wasn't dressing like Depp.
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump obtained hundreds of millions of dollars in loans using financial statements that a court has since deemed fraudulent, a retired bank official testified Wednesday at the former president’s New York civil fraud trial. Trump’s statements of financial condition were key to his approval for a $125 million loan in 2011 for his Doral, Florida, golf resort and a $107 million loan in 2012 for his Chicago hotel and condo skyscraper, former Deutsche Bank risk management office
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyNo American president caused Hamas’ surprise assault across the Gaza border that killed over 900 Israelis—mostly in deliberate, brutal attacks on civilians, including 260 at a music festival—and kidnapping about 150 more. But U.S. policy, especially the Trump administration’s, contributed to the unsustainable situation that made an outbreak of violence more likely.Claims that “Trump brought peace to the Middle East” are almost an inve
“Looks like he’s boxed them up, taped up the box, and sent them to long-term storage,” said Glenn Kirschner.
Woman kicked off Jet2 flight after cabin crew spot her ‘sweating’The Independent
TORONTO — On a brisk, drizzly day in April, a thief strolled into Air Canada's glass-walled warehouse at Pearson airport, presented a phoney document and walked out with some $23 million in gold and cash. So claims a lawsuit filed against Canada's largest airline by Brink's Inc. following a gold heist in Toronto last spring. In court filings, the American security company says an "unidentified individual" gained access to the airline's cargo warehouse on April 17 and presented a "fraudulent" way
The Blue Jays pitcher popped the question during a picturesque lakeside picnic.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has had a tough year at home and on the global stage, pushing his support as low as it has ever been, but his backers still see him as the Liberal Party's best chance to secure a historic fourth term in the next election. Trudeau, 51, has defied low polling numbers before, to win three elections, starting in 2015. Last month, the Conservatives led the Liberals 39% to 30%, an Ipsos poll showed.
The model, actress and author attended her new book signing in a suitably out-there outfit, featuring an XL leather jacket with built-in muscles.
Singer-songwriter Firerose and Cyrus first sparked engagement chatter when she posted a photo wearing a diamond on her ring finger last September
The actress has been in Canada for nearly 16 years after she fell in love with singer Michael Bublé.
Travis Kelce was spotted in velvet pants that fans are convinced are a reference to Taylor Swift's curtains.