Drone Footage Surveys Widespread Flooding After Storm Hits Eastern Kentucky

Heavy rainfall inundated parts of Eastern Kentucky on January 2 shortly after a tornado battered the area, the National Weather Service said.

Drone footage by Ben Childers captures the extent of the flooding across Estill County, showing the Kentucky River overflowing from heavy rainfall.

Estill County officials announced a Boil Water Advisory in response to the flooding on Sunday afternoon, cautioning its residents to boil tap water for three minutes before consuming. Credit: Ben Childers via Storyful