Drone Footage Shows Thunderstorm Building in Texan Sky

Timelapse footage showed clouds building up in the skies surrounding Fort Worth, Texas, on September 5, a day on from damaging storms in the North Texas region.

The footage, recorded by Clinton Hendricks, showed a beautiful rain front building as the sun was setting over Weatherford, Texas, at around 7:45 pm.

Hendricks followed up with a video of an impressive thunderstorm over Fort Worth about 30 minutes later.

Hendricks regularly documents storms in Texas, where he is based. Credit: Clinton Hendricks via Storyful

