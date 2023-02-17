Drone Footage Shows Surface Rupture in Kahramanmaras After Earthquakes

Reuters Videos

STORY: New Zealand stepped up recovery efforts on Thursday after Cyclone Gabrielle left at least five people dead and displaced 9,000.It's the country's most damaging storm in decades.Gabrielle hit New Zealand on Sunday before making its way down the east coast of the North Island.It's cut off entire towns, washed away farms and livestock, and inundated homes.ESKDALE RESIDENT, NICKI PANCHAUD:"We got out and some people didn't and looking at the houses it's just devastating."Aerial footage showed flooded buildings and and a damaged bridge in the Hawke's Bay town of Wairoa - as authorities evacuated people using a helicopter.UNIDENTIFIED RESIDENT:“We’re just devastated for everyone and all our friends and family that are across the other side of the bridge.”Meteorological service MetService said Cyclone Gabrielle is now east of the country and continuing to track away from the North Island. However, it said severe thunderstorms and hail will hit parts of the badly affected northeast on Thursday night.The country's Prime Minister Chris Hipkins spoke of the scale of the cyclone at a news conference."It is a significant event. It is on a scale of what we've seen with the Christchurch earthquake, for example. And it's going to take some time to work through it and we will absolutely see this process through."New Zealand has received multiple offers of help from other countries, Hipkins said.He added that the inability for people to get in touch with family and friends was a real issue.Roughly 102,000 people remain without power.