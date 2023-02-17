Drone Footage Shows Surface Rupture in Kahramanmaras After Earthquakes

Drone footage of an extensive surface rupture along a fault line was captured in Kahramanmaraş, Turkey, on February 8, two days after deadly earthquakes struck the region.

Ariel footage captured by Muhammed Kösen shows a long line of raised and cracked earth over different landscapes.

Surface ruptures occur when previously underground seismic activity break through the earth’s surface. They result more commonly from large quakes. The magnitude 7.8 earthquake resulted in an approximately 300 km long rupture, and the magnitude 7.5 quake resulted in an approximately 125 km long rupture. Credit: Muhammed Kösen via Storyful

