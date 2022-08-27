Drone footage shows submerged houses in Pakistan

STORY: Relief workers were seen using boats to provide medical assistance and food supplies to locals in Dera Ghazi Khan, with large portions of the city resembling a lake.

Drone footage also showed the flooded streets of the city of Hyderabad, the second largest city in the southern Sindh province of Pakistan.

Residents in Hyderabad said they were compelled to carry out daily routine in miserable conditions.

Historic monsoon rains and flooding across Pakistan have affected more than 30 million people over the last few weeks, the country's climate change minister said on Thursday (August 25), calling the situation a "climate-induced humanitarian disaster of epic proportions."

Pakistan has called on the international community to help as it struggles to cope with the aftermath of torrential rains that have triggered massive floods, killing more than 900 people.