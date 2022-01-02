Drone Footage Shows Severe Flooding in Northern Arkansas

Heavy rain inundated parts of northern and central Arkansas on Saturday, January 1, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Drone footage by Perry Hutton shows flooded fields and roads near Strawberry in the north of the state.

The NWS said several more inches of rain could occur on Saturday before the storm system moved out of the area. A flood watch was in place for areas in northern and central Arkansas as of Saturday evening. Credit: Perry Hutton via Storyful