Drone Footage Shows Severe Flooding in Whitesburg, Kentucky

At least eight people were killed in flash flooding that hit eastern Kentucky on Thursday, July 28, local media reported, citing authorities.

Gov Andy Beshear said the death toll was expected to rise to “double digits” following the “historic” flooding that continued to impact eastern parts of the state into Thursday night.

Video recorded by Billy Bowling shows the flooded town of Whitesburg.

The National Weather Service warned the threat of flash flooding was expected to continue on Friday. Credit: Billy Bowling via Storyful