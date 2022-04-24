Drone footage shows oil spill off the Galapagos

STORY: Authorities took immediate action placing ocean barriers to contain the damage caused by the spill along with the closure of beaches and tourist spots on the Ecuadorian island.

“After evaluating the fuel dispersion in the Academia Bay area, we have proceeded to temporarily close all the visitor sites of the National Park, such as the Playa de la Estacion and La Ratonera beaches,” said Galapagos National Park Surrogate Director, Jenifer Suarez.

Park employees used a biodegradable dispersant to mitigate the oil spill across the bay as well as cloth towels to absorb the oil out of the ocean.

The oil spill impact on the Galapagos' ecosystem has not yet been determined by Ecuador.