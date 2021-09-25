Drone Footage Shows Impact of La Palma Eruption Amid Continued Volcanic Activity

Drone footage released on Friday, September 24 shows the impact of the eruption on La Palma as the Cumbre Vieja volcano blew open new vents that spewed lava and other material onto the island.

The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute (INVOLCAN) measured an increase in explosive activity on Friday afternoon. The agency later confirmed that new vents emitting volcanic material had opened.

Citing increased dangers posed by the volcano on Friday, authorities in the Canary Islands expanded evacuation zones on La Palma.

This footage, released by the Spanish Ministry of Defence on Friday, shows the impact of the volcanic eruptions on the island. Credit: Ministerio Defensa via Storyful