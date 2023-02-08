Drone Footage Shows Extent of Damage in Syrian Village Near Aleppo

Rescue workers sifted through rubble from damaged buildings in the Syrian town of Jindires on Tuesday, February 7, following a deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Turkey.

This drone footage, released by the Syria Civil Defence, shows rescue crews clearing rubble and searching for survivors in the wreckage of multiple buildings in Jindires.

Syria Civil Defence said rescue efforts were continuing “amid great difficulties” and predicted the death toll would continue to rise. According to news reports, the country’s death toll surpassed 1,800 on Tuesday.

Anadolu Agency, a Turkish state-run news agency, reported that the death toll from the earthquake had climbed to over 5,400 in Turkey by February 7. Credit: Syria Civil Defence via Storyful

