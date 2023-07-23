Drone Footage Shows Extensive Flooding in Nova Scotia

Extensive damage was seen in parts of Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Saturday, July 22, after heavy rainfall triggered severe flooding in the Canadian province.

On Saturday morning, the Halifax Regional Municipality reported “significant damage to roads and infrastructure” and urged residents to stay at home and avoid flooded areas.

By Saturday afternoon, Nova Scotia police said four people, including two children, remained unaccounted for.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The children had been travelling in a vehicle which was submerged by floodwaters, police said. Three other passengers, who were known to the children, escaped the vehicle.

Drone footage captured by Richard Robinson shows extensive flooding in Bedford, a community of Halifax, on Saturday. Credit: Richard Robinson via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO AUDIO]