Drone footage shows explosions, smoke rising over Bakhmut

STORY: "The tank crews of 93rd brigade 'Kholodnyi Yar' fire at enemy positions in Bakhmut," the 93rd brigade said in the caption of the video.

Reuters was able to confirm the location from the buildings and road layout seen in the video which matched satellite imagery of the area. Reuters was not able to independently verify the date the video was filmed.

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Saturday that Russian assault troops had captured three more districts in the western part of Bakhmut.

Ukrainian and Russian units have been battling for months over the eastern city, much of which lies in ruins.