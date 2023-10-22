Drone footage shows 'devastating' flooding in Derbyshire village

The Canadian Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Gale-force winds and floods struck several countries in northern Europe as the region endured more heavy rain on Friday that forecasters say will continue into the weekend. Three deaths in the U.K. were blamed on the bad weather. The winds are expected to hit hardest in the eastern part of Denmark's Jutland peninsula and the Danish islands in the Baltic Sea. But the northern part of the British Isles, southern Sweden and Norway, and northern Germany are also in the pat