Drone footage shows destruction in Libya's Derna

STORY: Among the damaged buildings were Al Sahaba Mosque, one of the city’s important mosques that remained standing but its interior floors were covered with mud and rubble.

Thousands of people were killed after two dams above Derna broke on September 10 during a powerful storm, bringing down residential blocks lining a usually dry riverbed as people slept. Many bodies have been washed out to sea.

Entire districts of Derna, with an estimated population of at least 120,000, were swept away or buried in mud. State media said at least 891 buildings had been destroyed in the city, whose mayor has said 20,000 people may have died.