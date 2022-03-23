Drone Footage Shows Damage of War on Mariupol

Drone footage published by the Azov Battalion, a far-right paramilitary group absorbed into the Ukrainian National Guard, on March 23 shows the level of destruction Russian attacks have caused to the city of Mariupol, Ukraine.

The footage shows a series of burnt-out apartment blocks, some with smoke still rising from them, in the Livoberezhna district of the city. In the distance dark plumes of smoke rise.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that 100,000 people remained trapped in Mariupol in “inhumane conditions.” Credit: Azov Battalion via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO AUDIO]