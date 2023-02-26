Drone Footage Shows Blacktip Shark Coming Close to Swimmers Off Juno Beach Coast

A photographer based in Florida captured footage of a blacktip shark in the water with his drone as people swam close by off the coast of Juno Beach in Florida.

The aerial footage, recorded by Paul Dabill, shows the blacktip shark swimming in the clear Florida waters. Dabill said he came across the shark as it swam near “several people who were swimming in the water.”

Blacktip sharks typically migrate during the winter months, appearing with the highest concentration in February. Credit: Paul Dabill via Storyful