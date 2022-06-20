Drone Footage Reveals Giant Sunflower Quilt Destined for Bombed Buildings in Ukraine

An Australian artist revealed a glimpse into her stunning art installation on June 15 which was bound for war-torn Ukraine.

With the help of her team, Janno McLaughlin unfurled a quilt made of sunflower patches, sent in from all over the world, measuring close to 200 meters in length, down a dusty road near Barrington Tops in New South Wales.

Like the famous artist Christo, who wrapped some of the world’s most iconic landmarks in silk, McLaughlin wanted to use the quilt to wrap bombed buildings and gravesites in Ukraine.

“This little video is to send to the kids in Ukraine, (who are also sending us sunflower patches), to show them some love, hope, solidarity,” McLaughlin wrote in her Instagram post.

“Making patches is a form of art therapy for many of our Ukraine kids who have witnessed shocking, unspeakable atrocities and lost so much … there is something special and important in coming together to stand up for love and hope and peace.”

The idea was sparked by McLaughlin who was concerned for a number of Ukrainian children she had met through an art project during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I wanted to show those kids that the world cared about them. I thought, ‘What if I did a project where people sent me patches?’. I chose the sunflower because it is culturally significant, and is the Ukrainian symbol of hope and resilience. It’s like a hug for Ukraine,” McLaughlin told Storyful.

McLaughlin was accepting patches until mid-July and she and her team are assembling the quilt in sections to make travel easier. She told Storyful her plan was to take the quilt to London where it will then be transported to Ukraine. Credit: Lukerpix via Storyful

