Drone footage reveals empty streets of Paris

Streets surrounding Paris' famous landmarks remained empty, with just a few cars seen on the roads on Wednesday (March 18) after a government lockdown was put in place.

The French government on Tuesday (March 17) put its 67 million people under lockdown, in an unprecedented act during peacetime, after an almost 20 pct rise in deaths and reported cases in just 24 hours.

French health authorities reported 89 new deaths from coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total to 264 or an increase of almost 51%, a much more marked rise than recently seen as the country was in its second day of a lockdown aimed at containing the outbreak.