Drone Footage Captures Tornado Destruction in Little Rock, Arkansas

A deadly tornado tore through Little Rock, Arkansas, on Friday, March 31, injuring at least two dozen people, according to the city’s mayor.

At least five people were killed in tornado-warned storms across Arkansas on Friday, including four in a tornado that struck the town of Wynne, according to local news.

Zane Harris recorded this drone footage showing extensive damage across Little Rock.

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency for the state, and said they would “spare no resource to assist with response and recovery efforts for Arkansans impacted.”

On Sunday, President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration, making federal assistance available to the state, FEMA said. Credit: Zane Harris via Storyful