Drone footage captures extent of flooding in Newry as Storm Ciaran batters Northern Ireland

The Canadian Press

AGUANGA, Calif. (AP) — Hundreds of firefighters aided by aircraft on Tuesday battled a wind-driven wildfire that damaged or destroyed at least nine buildings in rural Southern California and prompted authorities to order 4,000 residents to evacuate. Gusty Santa Ana winds spread the Highland Fire over about 4 square miles (10 square kilometers) of brushy hills near the Riverside County hamlet of Aguanga after it broke out Monday afternoon. Three structures were confirmed destroyed and six others