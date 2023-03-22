Drone footage of Black Canyon City flooding

Sky News

A review into the Metropolitan Police heard that an officer was "repeatedly raped" by a colleague; staff were urinated on during "initiation rituals"; and rape cases were dropped due to a broken freezer. Baroness Louise Casey, who conducted a year-long review into Britain's biggest force, found that the Met is institutionally racist, sexist and homophobic and said the force may need to be broken up to "fix" it. The report found that Met officers investigating sexual offence cases have to contend with "over-stuffed, dilapidated or broken fridges and freezers containing evidence including the rape kits of victims".