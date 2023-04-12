Drone Captures Wildflowers in Full Bloom in Southern California

Bursts of wildflowers created an idyllic spring scene at Diamond Valley Lake near Hemet, southern California, on Tuesday, April 11, amid a ‘super bloom’ in the region.

According to the California Department of Parks and Recreation, the lush growth comes after a particularly wet winter in the state which saw a string of atmospheric rivers and snowstorms bring heavy precipitation to the region for several weeks. Credit: MWDSC via Storyful