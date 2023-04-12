Drone Captures Wildflowers in Full Bloom in Southern California

Storyful

Bursts of wildflowers created an idyllic spring scene at Diamond Valley Lake near Hemet, southern California, on Tuesday, April 11, amid a ‘super bloom’ in the region.

According to the California Department of Parks and Recreation, the lush growth comes after a particularly wet winter in the state which saw a string of atmospheric rivers and snowstorms bring heavy precipitation to the region for several weeks. Credit: MWDSC via Storyful