Drone Captures Vibrant Fall Foliage Across New Hampshire's White Mountains

Spots of green poked through the reds, oranges, and yellow across New Hampshire’s White Mountains as the leaves reached peak fall colors.

Photographer Eric Snyder woke up early on September 26th and September 27th to drive almost two hours to capture the stunning show-off of the autumn foliage.

On YouTube, Snyder wrote: “And once I got there, it was immediately clear I made the right choice! Mother nature did not disappoint!” Credit: Eric Snyder via Storyful