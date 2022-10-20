Drone Captures Stunning Sunrise Over Fog in Quebec

Drone video captured a foggy sunrise over Quebec, Canada, on Saturday, October 15.

Video recorded by Cedric Miron captures fog on a suburban street, along with a warm sunrise with Quebec’s Monteregian Hills in the distance.

Miron told Storyful he noticed the fog outside and decided to use his drone to see what it looked like above the clouds.

“It was absolutely amazing!” Miron said.

Satellite imagery from Environment and Climate Change Canada showed the static fog clouds over Quebec contrasting against the moving clouds. Credit: Cédrick Miron via Storyful