Drone Captures Stunning Snowscape in Southampton

A winter storm closed schools for the first snow day of the year in Southampton, New York, on January 7.

Joanna Steidle said she captured this drone video over Southampton on Friday showing stunning seaside scenes, as well as sledders and snow artists enjoying the several inches of snow that fell during the winter storm.

According to the NWS, approximately six inches of snow fell in East Hampton on Friday, and almost 10 inches at LaGuardia Airport. Credit: Joanna L Steidle via Storyful