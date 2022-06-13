Drone Captures Mesmerizing Flow of Cattle Being Herded by Maasai in Tanzania

Drone footage captured a massive herd of cattle being moved by Maasai farmers from a Boma in Tarangire, Tanzania.

Jack Swynnerton filmed this timelapse video that shows cattle flowing out of the Boma on April 6.

Swynnerton wrote on an Instagram post that contained the video that the cattle were “kept inside the Boma throughout the night to protect them from other threats such as lions, leopards and hyenas.”

Boma is “a homestead headed by one male, consisting of houses for each of his wives and their children,” according to Garland Magazine. Credit: Jack Swynnerton via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]