Drone captures heavy floods in Washington township

Drone images showed flooded fields and roadways in the Chehalis river basin, with many houses there completely surrounded by murky flood waters.

It may be the hardest-hitting flood in well over a decade for the immediate area, according to the Chronicle newspaper based out of nearby Centralia, which also reported on Friday that hundreds of people were displaced by the floods.

Flood and gale warnings are in place across many coastal areas in the Pacific Northwest and more than 50,000 customers along the west Coast were without power.