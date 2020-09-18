Drone Captures Flooding and Damage From Hurricane Sally in Gulf Shores, Alabama

Hurricane Sally made landfall in Gulf Shores, Alabama, on Wednesday, September 16, killing at least two people and causing widespread destruction.

Videographer Ryan Dalton Carlton captured drone footage showing the devastation in Gulf Shores on Thursday, September 17.

“Not the usual cheerful or super cinematic video, but I thought it’d be important to spread word about what happened to Gulf Shores,” he said.

The footage shows flooded streets, fallen trees, and downed power lines.

At a news conference on Thursday, Alabama Gov Kay Ivey encouraged residents to stay away from power lines while linemen work at “warp speed” to repair the damage done to the area’s electrical grid.

According to reports, Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft said the damage to the city was worse than when Hurricane Ivan, one of the most destructive storms in history, made landfall 16 years ago as a Category 3.

The Gulf Shores tourism bureau’s website said the town is closed to visitors until at least September 26 while damage is assessed and cleanup begins. Residents were urged to stay off roads unless it is an emergency because of debris and downed power lines.

“Our area has sustained significant damage with major flooding, extensive power outages, structural damage, wide-range beach erosion, fallen trees, and many roads are closed/impassable,” the tourist site said. Credit: Ryan Dalton Carlton via Storyful