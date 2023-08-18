Driving dog steals the show at Monterey Car Week

Storyful

A Southwest Airlines flight departing from Houston, Texas, was returned to the airport after the aircraft’s engine experienced a “potential mechanical issue” on Tuesday, August 15, the company said in a statement.Andrew Sandino told Storyful he recorded this footage of a plane spitting flames as it was approaching to land at Houston’s Hobby Airport on Tuesday evening.The Southwest plane, originally bound for Cancun, was in the air for approximately 27 minutes, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.“The aircraft landed safely and was taken out of service,” Southwest Airlines said in a statement. “A different aircraft is being brought in to continue the flight to Cancun,” the airliner added.Local TV station KHOU said they asked Southwest Airlines if the flaming plane in Sandino’s video was theirs, but “the airline did not elaborate.” Credit: Andrew Sandino via Storyful