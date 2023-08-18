Driving dog steals the show at Monterey Car Week
Driving dog steals the show at Monterey Car Week
Driving dog steals the show at Monterey Car Week
A vehicle traveling down Interstate 295 near Johnston, Rhode Island captured what appears to be a tornado crossing the highway. Lookclosely, and you can see debris flying around.
A TikTok video showed the man's service dog, Darwin, lying across two aircraft seats during an American Airlines flight.
"She’s in a position to fight the battle thanks to the quick action of our clinic and staff," said a veterinarian with Austin Pets Alive!
Looking for an electric SUV that's cooler than a Tesla? Check out the quirky Genesis GV60.
An EV owner reviews the Tesla Model 3 she rented on Turo for a road trip. The Tesla Supercharger network was easy to use but one-pedal driving wasn't.
Police who found a kitten in a stolen car say they have located the animal's owner: A juvenile suspect who fled and was arrested after the car crashed. The Meriden Police Department said on its Facebook page Thursday that the gray-and-white male cat has been returned to the suspect's mother. Instead, police were led to the owner by someone who responded to the department's Facebook post earlier this week looking for the animal's owner.
The actress adopted her toy poodle Julian in 2019
All 8 people on board as well as 2 motorists were killed after the aircraft crashed into a car and motorcycle, according to authorities
GRAND DESERT, N.S. — Halifax-area RCMP say a 76-year-old New Brunswick man is dead after a crash involving a pickup truck east of the city. The crash occurred around 3:10 a.m. near the intersection of Grand Desert Station Road and Highway 207 in Grand Desert, N.S. Police say the truck was travelling east on Highway 207 when it skidded off the road and into a ditch. The Mounties say the man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim was the driver and sole occupant of the vehi
A student pilot pulled from the wreckage of a small plane that crashed into a lake east of Edmonton last week has died of his injuries.The 24-year-old Leduc, Alta., man is the second person to die after Friday's crash near the town of Tofield.He had been airlifted from the crash site. He died of his injuries in hospital, RCMP told CBC News Wednesday.Flight instructor Alex Lanovaz, 35, was declared dead at the scene. Their plane, a single-engine two-seater built specifically for flight training,
Quebec's police watchdog has opened an investigation into a multi-vehicle collision Wednesday that sent several people to hospital, one with serious injuries, in Montreal's East End.The incident concerns an intervention involving a Montreal police officer.The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) says that around 6:10 p.m., an officer noticed a vehicle in violation of the Highway Safety Code.The officer reportedly turned on their cruiser's lights to signal for the driver of the vehicle to stop
A Southwest Airlines flight departing from Houston, Texas, was returned to the airport after the aircraft’s engine experienced a “potential mechanical issue” on Tuesday, August 15, the company said in a statement.Andrew Sandino told Storyful he recorded this footage of a plane spitting flames as it was approaching to land at Houston’s Hobby Airport on Tuesday evening.The Southwest plane, originally bound for Cancun, was in the air for approximately 27 minutes, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.“The aircraft landed safely and was taken out of service,” Southwest Airlines said in a statement. “A different aircraft is being brought in to continue the flight to Cancun,” the airliner added.Local TV station KHOU said they asked Southwest Airlines if the flaming plane in Sandino’s video was theirs, but “the airline did not elaborate.” Credit: Andrew Sandino via Storyful
Acura finally revealed its long-anticipated first EV. It brings the heat with 325 miles of range, 500 horsepower, and fast-charging tech.
The Kentucky Humane Society said Magic suffered a gunshot wound in January and had to undergo "multiple reparative surgeries" during recovery.
Errors by the two pilots caused a business jet to go into an aerodynamic stall and crash near Lake Tahoe in 2021, killing all six people on board, federal investigators said. The co-pilot made a mistake in making a steeply banked left turn in an effort to fix a poor approach and line up with one of the runways at Truckee-Tahoe Airport in California, the National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday. The captain failed to correct the co-pilot’s error, and both ignored stall warnings from the
Neighbour of Katy Perry's missing songwriter say they haven't seen her car in 'over a month' ABC7
“It looked like they were trying to drag him across the street,” a witness said.
The Iconic 1996 Porsche 911 Turbo.
Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx play best friends on a mission in "Strays," a raunchy talking-dog movie with unruly shenanigans and heartfelt moments.
Strays filmmaker Josh Greenbaum didn't hesitate to adopt one of the dogs starring in his film when he learned it didn't have a permanent home to go back to after the shoot.