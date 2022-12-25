Drivers Warned to Use Caution on Snow-Covered Roads in Lowell, Michigan

Police in Lowell, Michigan, warned drivers to use extreme caution on Sunday, December 25, as plows worked to clear snow-covered roads.

The National Weather Service said roads would remain snow-covered on Sunday even as the worst of the winter weather was expected to subside throughout the day.

This video, captured by the Lowell Police Department, was filmed on Main Street in Lowell. Credit: Lowell Police Department via Storyful