Drivers react to possible relief at the pump following Newsom letter
This week, Gov. Gavin Newsom sent a letter calling for refiners to pump out the less expensive winter blend gas ahead of schedule.
This week, Gov. Gavin Newsom sent a letter calling for refiners to pump out the less expensive winter blend gas ahead of schedule.
Tributes are pouring in for Dr. Tracy Pickett, a Vancouver doctor who was found dead on Thursday.Pickett, 55, went missing from her home in the Dunbar area Tuesday night, according to her family.Vancouver police launched an investigation into her disappearance on Wednesday and said they found her remains in the Southlands neighbourhood Thursday.Pickett's brother says his family is "devastated" by the news. "My sister was my hero," Iain Pickett said in a Facebook message to CBC.Pickett's death do
"I was infuriated," Hutchinson wrote in her memoir of finding out Cruz was on the tarmac waiting for Trump. "I spotted Cruz and made a dash for him."
The rule allows for the House to debate passing a stop-gap spending bill to avert a government shutdown
She's been a dominatrix, It Girl, and muse. But her new memoir Down the Drain proves there's so much more to her than that
The former president suggested that California kept its roughly 33 million acres of forest damp to prevent wildfires.
Orlando Young, 23, was arrested on charges of child neglect and great bodily harm
Russian air defences have shot down one of the country’s most advanced fighter jets in a friendly fire incident, according to reports.
Paris Fashion Week is in full swing and Emily Ratajkowski looks incredible in new sheer naked dress look on the streets of Paris.
Sydney Powell struck her mother, Brenda Powell, in the head with an iron skillet, then stabbed her nearly 30 times in the neck in March 2020, prosecutors said
After admitting that she “didn’t want to go this thin” while taking Ozempic for weight loss, Sharon Osbourne said that she’s going to stop taking the medication
The actress and activist was photographed attending the Isabel Marant show on Wednesday night
Scheffler and Brooks Koepka were thrashed 9&7 by Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg on Saturday morning.
Dianne Feinstein's immediate replacement will be picked by CA Gov. Gavin Newsom, who previously pledged to name a Black woman as interim senator.
The president of the Ukrainian National Federation of Canada is defending a Second World War veteran of a Nazi unit who was recently lauded as a hero in Canada's Parliament. Jurij Klufas has not met 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka but says the veteran is being treated unfairly. He says Hunka was fighting for Ukraine — not Germany — and that countries, including Canada, have cleared his division of war crimes. "If you're a soldier doesn't mean you're a member of a certain party from the country," Kluf
Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Maya Benberry said Taylor Swift's fans have been sending her death threats and called the fanbase "aggressive" and "very hypocritical."
Amon-Ra St. Brown's touchdown celebration at Lambeau Field got a frothy response from a spectator that was out of bounds.
Prince Andrew's son-in-law Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has done it once again with an incredible property makeover – see the amazing bedroom he's shared online
Finally, we have an answer to what was on that ring camera footage that reportedly led Joe Jonas to file for divorce from his wife Sophie Turner.
A photo of the gigantic creature lying belly-up was shared by Connecticut wildlife officials on Facebook.
ATLANTA (AP) — A bail bondsman charged alongside former President Donald Trump and 17 others in the Georgia election interference case pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges on Friday, becoming the first defendant to accept a plea deal with prosecutors. As part of the deal, Scott Graham Hall will receive five years of probation and agreed to testify in further proceedings. He was also ordered to write a letter of apology to the citizens of Georgia and is forbidden from participating in polling ac