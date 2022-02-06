Drivers Protesting Police Killing of Amir Locke Block Streets in Minneapolis

Drivers blocked streets in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in protest on Friday evening, February 4, following the fatal police shooting of a black man, Amir Locke, on Wednesday.

Footage by Mike Griffin shows cars blocking parts of 11th Street and Marquette Avenue on Friday.

Police officers fatally shot Locke while carrying out a search warrant at an apartment early on the morning of February 2, bodycam footage released by the City of Minneapolis shows.

Minneapolis Police Department said a SWAT team gained entry to an apartment on Marquette Avenue and after around nine seconds encountered a man “with a handgun pointed in the direction of the officers."

The public information report details that an officer then “fired his duty weapon,” striking 22-year-old Amir Locke. Police said officers provided emergency aid before Locke was brought to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

On Friday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey imposed a moratorium on both the request and execution of no-knock warrants in the City of Minneapolis. Credit: Mike Griffin via Storyful