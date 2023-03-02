Drivers, pedestrians say they've nearly hit someone or been hit due to lack of sidewalks
Full Story: https://wfts.tv/3kG0GOk In our ongoing Driving Tampa Bay Forward series we are pushing for answers on an issue you brought directly to us.
Chelsea Handler hit the ski slopes in a bikini, flaunting her toned abs, butt, and legs in a new IG video. Chelsea likes to work out for the mental benefits.
The YouTuber-turned-boxer lost a narrow decision to the former ‘Love Island’ contestant on Sunday
A high school cheerleader from Nebraska has inspired people everywhere by competing solo in a state competition after her three teammates quit just days before the championships. Source: KLKNTV - Lincoln Channel 8 | Nebraska Now
These four players aren't as flashy as some of the stars who have been moved, but they can still help a number of teams.
Suggestions the PGA Tour could introduce more no-cut events with a limited field prompted LIV Golf player Lee Westwood to speak out.
Ricky Tiedemann came as advertised in his first spring training appearance.
Joe Rogan and his guests called the mother of two ‘annoying’ and ‘crazy’ during a recent podcast episode
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be rebuilding after Tom Brady's retirement, and Leonard Fournette will not be a part of the new team.
The women's professional golf season gets into full swing this week with two events on opposite sides of the globe. Superstar Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., is the only Canadian in the field at the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore, the third stop on the LPGA Tour's calendar. Likewise, Selena Costabile of Thornhill, Ont., is the only Canuck playing in the Florida's Natural Charity Classic in Winter Haven, Fla., the season-opening event of the second-tier Epson Tour. Henderson
Qualifying in the CONCACAF region for the 2026 World Cup will kick off in March 2024 with co-hosts Canada, the U.S. and Mexico watching from the sidelines. FIFA confirmed earlier this month that the three co-hosts will qualify automatically for the expanded 48-team field at the men's soccer showcase. On Tuesday, CONCACAF laid out the qualifying road map covering its remaining 32 FIFA-affiliated member associations. CONCACAF, which covers North and Central America and the Caribbean, actually has
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian brought daughter Olympia, 5, along for a family wedding
Two pit crew members of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota have been suspended for the next two NASCAR Cup Series races, the sanctioning body announced Tuesday. Tire changer Danny Olszowy and jackman Kellen Mills will be sidelined for the upcoming events at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway as a penalty for […]
It's WrestleMania 39! The first ever WrestleMania of the Triple H era. Check out the match card, predictions, preview, date, rumours and start time.
Lowry to miss 10th game in row; Dragic released
Philadelphia Eagles standout C.J. Gardner-Johnson still has a grievance with former defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.
The baseball player was found dead in his Illinois apartment on Friday
After a furious rush to beat the clock in 2022, NHL general managers are acting early and often to jockey for the top players available or stockpile future assets in advance of the trade deadline this year. Following nearly a dozen trades getting done Tuesday, a handful more with playoff implications were completed Wednesday, with defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado filling a void, division-leading Carolina making another low-risk move in an effort to prepare for a tough road through the loa
This is everything you need to know about whether Dom Gabriel and Georgia Hassarati from Netflix's Perfect Match are still together.
The Seattle Seahawks have held a top-10 pick just twice before in the Pete Carroll and John Schneider era.
All NFL teams must be compliant with the $224.8 million salary cap by March 15, which means several teams and players are bound for painful partings.