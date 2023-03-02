Drivers, pedestrians say they've nearly hit someone or been hit due to lack of sidewalks

The Canadian Press

The women's professional golf season gets into full swing this week with two events on opposite sides of the globe. Superstar Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., is the only Canadian in the field at the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore, the third stop on the LPGA Tour's calendar. Likewise, Selena Costabile of Thornhill, Ont., is the only Canuck playing in the Florida's Natural Charity Classic in Winter Haven, Fla., the season-opening event of the second-tier Epson Tour. Henderson