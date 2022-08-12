Drivers Navigate Flooded Roads in Las Vegas

Heavy rain caused flash flooding in the Las Vegas area on Thursday night, August 11, footage shows.

NWS Las Vegas had warned that heavy rain, nuisance flooding, frequent lightning and wind gusts could be expected in Clark County, Nevada, until after midnight into Friday.

Video posted by Twitter user @808Driver shows flooding on Flamingo Road around 10 pm on Thursday, he said. A vehicle seen driving to the recorder’s right loses its front bumper.

The NWS said the region has so far recorded its wettest monsoon season in 10 years, with more than a month and a half of the rainy season still to come. Credit: @808Grinder via Storyful