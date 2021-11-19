Drivers Honk in Kenosha Following Rittenhouse Acquittal

Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot three people during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020, was acquitted on Friday, November 19, of first-degree intentional homicide and other felony charges.

This video taken by Brendan Gutenschwager shows a driver and passenger sharing their support of the jury’s decision on Friday afternoon in Kenosha.

“That kid protected himself … he was being mobbed and attacked,” the driver said.

“And the governor should’ve called the f***ing National Guard, motherf*****r,” the passenger shouts out the window as the vehicle drives away.

Rittenhouse, 18, was facing five felony charges including first-degree intentional homicide, in the shooting deaths of two protesters in Kenosha last year. His lawyers argued he was acting in self-defense. Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful