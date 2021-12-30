Drivers Make Dramatic Escape From Wind-Fueled Fires in Colorado

Winds that gusted up to 110 mph fueled wildfires on December 30 in the Boulder, Colorado, area, where residents scrambled to evacuate from encroaching smoke and flames.

Local officials ordered the evacuation of Louisville and Superior, both located southeast of Boulder, amid what the National Weather Service described as “life threatening” conditions.

This video, taken by Robert Gutierrez, who said it was filmed in Superior, shows fire and smoke on an area road. “Thanks to the guy in the truck for saying to turn around,” Gutierrez wrote in a tweet. Credit: Robert Gutierrez via Storyful