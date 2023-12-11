Driverless Teslas pile up on highway in Netflix movie.mp4
Driverless Teslas pile up on highway in Netflix movie.mp4
Obama-produced drama stars Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke
King Charles has appointed a doctor who encourages faith healing and homeopathy alongside NHS treatments in an unorthodox choice for the monarch, The Times reported on Sunday
Ramaswamy’s unscheduled bathroom trip was quickly dubbed ‘pissgate’
He’s still big. It’s the extras that got small, director James Cameron revealed in an interview this week about his 1997 film, Titanic. The filmmaker chatted with the Los Angeles Times this week and said that the film’s budget expanded by the need to build enormous and complicated sets, in addition to a replica of the ocean …
The actress shares 19-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and son, Henry, 16, with husband Danny Moder
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are all grown up in their family's black-and-white snap
And still looks as stunning as ever.
A source told PEOPLE at the end of September that the pair "officially" dating following Manganiello's split from Sofia Vergara in July
"I’m so glad that you waited til I was home to take your last breath!" Thompson wrote of her sister, who died on Saturday night at age 29 following a stage 4 cancer diagnosis in January
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene’s twins marked their ninth birthday - and Princess Gabriella looked just like her mum in a new portrait
“I really, really liked Diana, she was an amazing woman and a super-great inspiration," the 'Straight from the Heart' singer said of the late princess
The lifestyle guru shared her advice while appearing on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' this week
Princess Anne was pictured with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence in her 2023 Christmas card, but the heartfelt message inside left royal fans with questions.
Jeff Bridges' brother Beau is an actor, his sister Lucinda is an artist and a second brother, Garrett, died as an infant
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert's twins are the youngest of the Monaco royals
The mum whose son died of cancer has blasted Ricky Gervais' joke about terminally ill children - despite once receiving a heartfelt message from the comedian. A clip from Gervais' new Netflix special “Armageddon” sparked backlash after he mocked children with terminal cancer calling them ‘baldy’ and referring to them as ‘r*tarded’. The star was joking about making videos for dying children through the Make-a-Wish Foundation, saying: “Why didn’t you wish to get better?”. Mum Louise Fox, 49, whose child received ones of these video clips from Gervais, has branded the joke “disgusting”. Her son, George, died aged 13 after a short battle with a glioblastoma brain tumour in April 2022. The mum-of-three organised her for son to received the special message from Gervais on his 13th birthday, shortly before he passed away. Louise, a training manager for Avon cosmetics, from Barton-le-Clay, Bedfordshire, said: "George absolutely loved Ricky Gervais - he was his favourite comedian. "He was so excited to receive that message and now it feels so tainted. "I worried he didn't send many messages, and my son was one of the few - it's like he's mocking my dead son. "I was so offended when I saw the clip - it honestly floored me. "George wished more than anything, as did all of us, that he would get better. "How anyone can find that funny is beyond me. "Ricky needs to walk a day in our shoes even though I wouldn't wish it on anyone." Louise said her family had planned to watch the Netflix special, which is due to be released on Christmas Day, in honour of her son, but is hoping people were join her in boycotting it. "Christmas is hard enough, let alone knowing that will be aired,'' she said. "We're just going through the motions, and trying our best to get by. "We had planned to watch it on Christmas Day for George but there's no way we'll be tuning in now. "In a way, I'm glad I knew that was on it so I didn't get a shock on the day. "He's reached new lows with his jokes. "He does a lot for animal charities, and I think he needs to make this right and donate to some children's cancer charities. "It's the least he can do after the upset and outrage he's caused."
The Shelton house goes all out for the holidays!! The Voice coaches shared a behind the scenes look at their Christmas decorations.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jonathan Glazer's chilling Auschwitz-set drama, “The Zone of Interest,” has been named best movie of the year by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association. The critics group, which announced its picks late Sunday after a day-long meeting, also awarded prizes for Glazer's directing and Mica Levi's score. It selected Sandra Hüller, who stars in both “The Zone of Interest” and the French courtroom drama “Anatomy of a Fall,” for one of its two lead performance awards. The critics,
The King and Queen of Bhutan have shared the name of their baby daughter and released the first photos of her after the young princess was born in early September
