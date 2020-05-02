Driver Uses Dump Truck as Prop to Show Support During 'Reopen Oregon' Rally in Salem

A driver in a dump truck used the bed as a prop to show support for fellow demonstrators during a “Reopen Oregon” rally in Salem on Saturday, May 2.

The crowd rallied outside the Oregon State Capitol to encourage legislators to reopen businesses shuttered to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Healthcare workers were reported to have joined in the demonstration, calling for the “safe, slow reopening of Oregon.”

This video shows the large crowd, and drivers can be heard honking horns in the background. The dump truck’s bed can be seen being raised and lowered while the crowd cheers. Credit: jeff_schrick via Storyful