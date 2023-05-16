Driver Threatens Teacher

Associated Press

The Georgia prosecutor who's investigating whether Donald Trump and his allies broke any laws as they tried to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state fought back Monday against the former president's attempt to remove her from the case and exclude evidence. Trump's Georgia legal team in March asked the court to toss out the report of a special grand jury that had been seated in the case and to prevent prosecutors from using any evidence or testimony stemming from the panel’s investigation. Willis responded in a filing Monday that the Trump's motion is “procedurally flawed” and advances “arguments that lack merit.”