Driver shoots motorcyclist, police say

MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s six-game unbeaten run in all competitions has left the Major League Soccer club in a favourable place after a slow start to the season. With three of those results coming against top-four teams in MLS's Eastern Conference and another against Mexican giants Cruz Azul in CONCACAF Champions League play, the club has shown that it’s thriving with a less congested schedule. Montreal will also have the chance to join that top four when they host Atlanta United on Saturday at S
CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas
TORONTO — An unused substitute in Toronto FC's last two games, forward Ayo Akinola is still waiting for liftoff. It's been a long road back from knee surgery last August. But the 22-year-old from Brampton, Ont., has been cleared to play and says his time is coming. "It's nearly nine months now. Any time my name is called upon to come on the field, I know I'll be ready for it," he said after training Wednesday. "From what the doctors and medical staff told me I'm pretty much ahead of schedule," h
The Canadian women's rugby sevens team returns to action on home soil this weekend, almost a year to the day that coach John Tait stepped down in the wake of an independent review into a complaint from current and former players. The investigation by Win Win HR Solutions Inc. found no breaches of Rugby Canada's harassment and bullying policy but concluded Tait's position at the team's helm was untenable. Jack Hanratty, the Canadian team's third interim coach since Tait resigned, will be in charg
In the end, the Toronto Raptors dug themselves into too deep a hole. For three days between Games 5 and 6, momentum seemed firmly on the side of the Raptors becoming the first NBA team to come back from a 3-0 series deficit. Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers was getting defensive over his spotty playoff record, MVP finalist Joel Embiid was questioning co-star James Harden's aggressiveness, and the plucky Raptors were one home win away from forcing Game 7. It, rather emphatically, didn't h
The weather co-operated for Canada's critical matchup against World No. 1-ranked Australia on Saturday evening. The competition was a little more stingy. Having played a near-perfect first half, Canada surrendered a try in the dying seconds of their HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament matchup, falling behind 7-0 at the break and eventually succumbing 28-5 to the top-rated team in the world. Charlotte Caslick took the steam out of the crowd of 2,485 at Starlight Stadium with the late try and took
Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.
MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that
CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn
CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Johnson scored in the seventh round of the shootout, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat Vegas 4-3 on Wednesday night, eliminating the Golden Knights from the playoff race. Johnson scored on a wrist shot seconds before Dallas, which needed a point to eliminate Vegas regardless, went into overtime at home against Arizona. Johnson's goal was the only one in 14 attempts in the tiebreaker. Taylor Raddysh had two goals and Caleb Jones also scored for the Blackhawks, who won their sec
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam got off to a slow start in the series but picked it up over the final few games. Did he meet expectations?
While they rode the high of winning for four years, the Golden Knights' odds for future success are now far from a sure thing.
The Toronto Maple Leafs haven't suited up for playoff game in front of more than a handful of fans in over 1,100 days. The wait has been similar for the Calgary Flames. The Edmonton Oilers, meanwhile, have gone nearly five years since their last playoff contest before a live crowd. COVID-19 restrictions pushed the NHL behind closed doors and inside its 2020 post-season Toronto and Edmonton bubbles. Near-capacity arenas started to return south of the border in time for last season's playoffs, but
PHILADELPHIA — In enemy territory, and on the biggest stage for many of them, the young Toronto Raptors could have withered without their all-star point guard in Philadelphia on Monday night. But in a season rife with injuries, the Raptors have learned to win with — and without — the guiding hand of Fred VanVleet. Hours after VanVleet announced he was out for Game 5 with a strained left hip flexor, the Raptors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 103-88, holding off elimination for the second time in as
The San Jose Sharks-Vegas Golden Knights rivalry is hitting new levels of petty with each passing day.
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug
DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa scored on the first shot of the game for Dallas, Joe Pavelski had two assists to reach a career high in points at age 37 and the Stars wrapped up the Western Conference's final playoff spot in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. After a seven-round shootout victory at home over Vegas on Tuesday night, the Stars needed only one point to join Nashville in the two wild-card spots. The Stars got that point by getting to overtime, though they ble
PORTLAND, Ore. — Canada captain Christine Sinclair recorded career regular-season goal No. 55 for Portland as the Thorns blanked the Kansas City Current 3-0 in their NWSL season opener Saturday. Morgan Weaver and Sophia Smith also scored at Providence Park as Portland improved to 9-0-0 in home openers. Sinclair, who is the world's all-time leading scorer with 189 international goals, made it 2-0 in the 34th minute, hammering home a left-footed shot from close range. The 38-year-old from Burnaby,
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk forced overtime by scoring with a second left in the third and Elias Lindholm’s OT goal secured the Calgary Flames’ 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. Despite losing its third straight, Nashville clinched a wild-card spot thanks to Dallas’ shootout win over Vegas. Dillon Dube scored twice and Noah Hanifin also had a goal for Calgary, winners of three straight. Dan Vladar made 19 saves. “What that game did for us, bringing us togethe
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers pointed to Gerard Gallant’s success as a head coach when he was hired last June to take over a team that was struggling to develop an identity during a three-year rebuilding effort. The veteran coach previously led Florida to the Atlantic Division title in 2016, Vegas to the Pacific Division title and the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season in 2018, and guided Canada from an 0-3 start to the gold medal at the world championships last year. Gallant has c