Driver rescued when SUV goes into Centerton pond
Emergency workers rescued a driver after the SUV they were in went into a pond Wednesday morning.
Emergency workers rescued a driver after the SUV they were in went into a pond Wednesday morning.
The World Juniors have officially been cancelled after COVID-19 outbreaks on several teams.
Kyrie practiced with the Nets for the first time in months.
The NHL is following other leagues and U.S. government guidance by cutting COVID-19 isolation times for players and personnel to five days under certain conditions.
Ricky Rubio was one assist shy of a triple-double on Tuesday night in New Orleans when he went down.
Kyle Seager announced his retirement Wednesday after 11 seasons in the majors, all with the Seattle Mariners.
Rain, snow, wind and heat are each factors that have complicated matters for ice maintenance crews at previous outdoor NHL events.
With Tuukka Rask's seemingly imminent return, this Boston Bruins group as we know it is gearing up for one last run.
Madden's first game for CBS isn't the Madden we came to know and love years later. But there are little hints of his future greatness sprinkled throughout.
John Madden died on Tuesday morning. He was 85.
This isn't the first time Kareem has criticized LeBron.
Beijing Olympic protocols contain a policy that could bar athletes from the 2022 Winter Games long after they’ve cleared COVID-19 infections.
The NFL's new protocol reflects a change in CDC guidance issued on Monday.
Whether you're playing for pride or a trophy, our fantasy football analysts have you covered with their positional rankings.
From Brady to Biles to Ohtani to Giannis, here are the top sports stories for 2021.
“My voice needs a T.O., baby!”
SIGULDA, Latvia — Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton has placed 10 of its athletes and three staff members into COVID-19 protocols. A spokesman from the national sport organization confirmed the outbreak on Wednesday. "The health and safety of all athletes, teams, staff and communities where we live, train and compete is always our first priority," read a statement from Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton. "(We have) robust health and safety protocols in place under the guidance of federal, provincial, and local p
The Mavericks have had nine players enter COVID protocols this month.
Vancouver Canucks forwards Brock Boeser and Phillip Di Giuseppe and a member of the team's support staff have been added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list hours before the team was scheduled to return to action after an extended break. The Canucks were set to face the Ducks in Anaheim, Calif., on Wednesday night. They haven't played since a 5-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 16. gave them a sixth straight win under new head coach Bruce Boudreau. Forward Alex Chiasson is the only other me
With Wentz's status uncertain, the Colts reached out to an old friend for help. It sounds like he wasn't interested.
Jimmy Garoppolo won't need surgery on his injured right thumb despite a chip of the bone and a torn ligament. It remains unclear if he will be able to start at quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers this week. Garoppolo played through the injury during a loss last Thursday night at Tennessee and planned to test out the thumb on Wednesday in hopes he would be able to play for the 49ers (8-7) on Sunday against Houston when they have a chance to clinch a playoff spot. “Christmas made it feel a lit