Driver questions private parking ticket

An $85 parking ticket that looked like it came from the city of Baltimore was actually sent to a driver's home address -- by a private company, the 11 News I-Team has learned. On April 16, Christina Majernik parked in a privately owned parking garage at 900 E. Fort Ave. in Federal Hill and went to run errands. After the free 90-minute time period elapsed, Majernik said she thought she paid for more time when she went over. Two weeks later, Majernik received a ticket from "Municipal Parking Services" at her home address. It was labeled as a parking ticket at the top replete with a seal in the top right corner and photos showing her car and license plate.