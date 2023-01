Driver Pulled from Flaming Car on Las Vegas Strip

A driver was pulled from a flaming car on Las Vegas Boulevard on January 27, police said.

Footage published by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police shows an officer and a bystander rescuing the driver.

Other footage posted to Reddit shows several bystanders approaching the car before the officer arrives on the scene.

The driver and officer were both taken to hospital, police said. Credit: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police via Storyful