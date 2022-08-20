Driver Plows Through Fences During Florida Police Pursuit

A man driving a stolen vehicle was caught by a police dog after “driving recklessly to escape capture” across the Ocala, Florida, area on Thursday, August 11, according Ocala Police Department (OPD).

Police said they had responded to a report a man stealing a vehicle in northeast Ocala and spotted the vehicle about an hour later in the Marion County town of Silver Springs. The suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Dale Shrewsbury, drove away when police attempted a traffic stop, launching a high-speed pursuit that involved both the OPD and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and which ended with Shrewsbury crashed the car and was caught by a MSCO K9 as he tried to flee on foot.

The chase lasted for 21 minutes and ended about 8 miles south of Silver Springs, according to the police.

Dramatic dashcam footage released by OPD police shows Shrewsbury driving through properties and crashing through fences in the area.

Shrewsbury “ran several cars off the road” and “even struck an FWC patrol vehicle in the process” during the pursuit, OPD said.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Shrewsbury was charged with multiple counts, including leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage.

Local news reported that an initial court date has been scheduled for Wednesday, September 7. Credit: Ocala Police Department via Storyful