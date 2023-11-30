Driver and passenger narrowly escape exploding fuel truck in Thailand

Storyful

A bizarre scene unfolded in midtown Manhattan on November 26, as an alleged car thief was recorded attempting to flee after crashing the stolen vehicle into a taxi and a parked car, law enforcement said.The beginning of Jeremy Graf’s video captures an alleged carjacking victim attempting to enter his car as the suspect drives the vehicle away.The suspect then smashes the allegedly stolen car into another parked vehicle and a taxi cab, according to law enforcement.The video then shows the suspect sitting in the street in front of a bus as police arrive at the scene. After that, the suspect walks on top of an SUV stopped at the intersection.While the suspect is atop the SUV, police surround it and order him to step down.The suspect was eventually pulled down by an officer, breaking the car’s windshield.The SUV’s driver, who exited his vehicle, struck the suspect with his fist, the video shows, prompting police intervention.The suspect was then arrested and charged with grand larceny auto and reckless driving, according to law enforcement. Credit: Jeremy Graf via Storyful