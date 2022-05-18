Driver Loses Control, Crashes on US 95 in Las Vegas

The driver of a vehicle lost control and crashed on a highway in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 17.

Julio Ortega’s dash camera filmed a video on US 95 in Las Vegas that shows a vehicle steering off its lane and heading directly to the sidewall. The driver then heads back to the main lane before the car turns almost 90 degrees and stops beside the wall.

Ortega slowed down to check on the vehicle but the motorist quickly drove off, he wrote on a Facebook comment. Credit: Julio Ortega via Storyful