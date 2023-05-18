Driver that left the scene of a fatal Winston-Salem crash was arrested, officers say
Driver that left the scene of a fatal Winston-Salem crash was arrested, officers say
Driver that left the scene of a fatal Winston-Salem crash was arrested, officers say
Rida Kazem, 24, was driving beautician Yagmur Ozden, 33, home from a night out in west London when he lost control.
Steven Selwood left the woman in her 70s with life-changing injuries after ploughing into her while four times over the limit in Haslemere, Surrey, last May.
"This was a traumatic scene with injuries of young people and a mother on Mother's Day," one official said
Ample, a batter-swapping startup, is building autonomous stations that can make getting a fresh battery almost as fast as filling up.
In the past few years, Hyundai and Kia vehicles have skyrocketed to the top of Edmunds’ rankings in some of the most popular vehicle segments. For example, you’ll find a Hyundai or Kia in the top spots for three-row midsize SUVs, midsize sedans, and multiple categories of electric vehicles. This changing of the guard can come as a surprise for car shoppers expecting to see more familiar brands like Chevrolet, Ford, Honda and Toyota.
The 24-year-old actress said last week that she was taking time away from the soap opera to recover from an "automobile accident"
Rida Kazem, whose car ended up on the tracks at Park Royal Tube station when he lost control, was sentenced to seven and a half years.
A limousine company operator was found guilty of second-degree manslaughter for a 2018 crash in upstate New York that left 20 people dead. Nauman Hussain was in charge of the day-to-day operations of Prestige Limousine when the company rented the stretch Ford Excursion SUV to a group celebrating a 30th birthday party on Oct. 6, 2018. The limo was traveling on a downhill stretch of road when it went through an intersection and crashed into a parked Toyota Highlander in Schoharie, a town about 40 miles away from Albany.
A one-year-old boy dies and 23 others are missing after the animal capsizes the vessel.
MONTREAL — No sign of a breakthrough emerged in talks between WestJet and its pilots Wednesday, as the company's CEO deemed the union's expectations unrealistic while the Air Line Pilots Association slammed the airline for trying to 'publicly villainize' its workers. WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech said late Tuesday the two sides remained far apart on key sticking points — especially wages — as bargaining heats up and the clock ticks down on a strike deadline. "The gap is still massive," von
Officials said the passenger was impaled by the pipe.
Richard Heathcote/Pool via ReutersPrince Harry and Meghan Markle have said they were involved in a “near catastrophic” car chase Tuesday night, prompting Eric Adams, the mayor of New York City, to invoke the memory of the death of Princess Diana, who was killed in 1997 while being pursued by photographers.However, the NYPD dismissed suggestions of a perilous episode, and a taxi driver who picked up the Sussexes and Meghan’s mom for part of the alleged chase said it wasn’t a “like a car chase in
The 13-year-old daughter of a beautician killed in a 110 mph horror smash has told the “show off” driver “you took my mum away”, as he was jailed for seven-and-a-half years.
A tram driver had just over four hours' sleep the night before a crash that killed seven people and left 19 others with serious injuries, a court heard.
Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill May 16 that will make the distinctive pickup trucks illegal on state roads beginning in 2024. Myrtle Beach leaders have led the opposition.
Geneviève Blanchette took the day off work Monday and hopped on a water shuttle on its way to Montreal, her daughter in tow. She wanted to relax and catch a film, she said, and the boat, part of the region's public transit network, was the perfect option for getting to the city from Montreal's South Shore. "You have no car to drive. No traffic. No parking to pay for and try to find," she said. Blanchette was among the first to take advantage of the water bus as it was launched for the season, an
General Hospital actor Haley Pullos was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a high-speed wrong-way freeway crash in Pasadena last month, the California Highway Patrol has confirmed. The accident occurred on the 134 Freeway in Pasaden ashortly before 1:30 a.m. on April 29, according to CHP. Pullos allegedly was traveling west at 60 mph when […]
HANOI (Reuters) -Vietnam's VinFast expects to sell as many as 50,000 electric vehicles (EVs) this year, an almost seven-fold increase over 2022 as it ramps up exports to North America and starts shipping to Europe, the company's founder said on Wednesday. VinFast could hit break even as soon as the end of 2024 "if things go as planned," Pham Nhat Vuong, chairman of the country's largest conglomerate Vingroup and founder of its auto unit VinFast, told investors at the company's annual general meeting. Vuong projected sales of between 40,000 and 50,000 cars this year, up from EV sales of about 7,400 in 2022 when the company's only market was Vietnam.
Randy Scott sang the National Anthem every morning and Happy Trails every night of the 11-day Strawberry Festival in Plant City.
WISN 12 News has learned two 15-year-old girls killed in Sunday night's crash were related to the driver who police say ran a red light at 80 mph.