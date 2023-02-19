Driver leads police on wrong-way chase through Nottingham
Police bring a dangerous driver to a halt after being sent on a high-speed chase across Nottingham. Source: Notts Police
InfoWars' Alex Jones is spending nearly $100,000 a month. He owes more than a billion in damages to the families of Sandy Hook victims.
A woman obsessed with serial killers “giggled” as she admitted to a friend she had murdered her boyfriend.
A homeowner found skeletal remains in a shallow grave on his property in 1986, investigators said.
Michael Irvin sued Marriott International Inc. and is seeking $100 million in damages after a female employee accused him of misconduct on Feb. 5.
The Murdaugh murder trial jury got a minute-by-minute breakdown of Alex Murdaugh’s movements the night his wife and son were killed, according to data recently pulled from the accused murderer’s car.
In a statement, the mother of Keenan Ridgway’s victim said she hopes he ‘rots in hell’.
The missing dog walker made plans for the week ahead in the last known contact she had with a friend.
As he languished in a Missouri prison for nearly three decades, Lamar Johnson never stopped fighting to prove his innocence, even when it meant doing much of the legal work himself. This week a St. Louis judge overturned Johnson’s murder conviction and ordered him freed. Thanks to a team of lawyers, a Missouri law that changed largely because of his case, and his own dogged determination, he can start to put his life back together.
Relatives and allies of an opposition politician imprisoned in Russia say they haven't heard from him in a month and are worried about his well-being. In the following weeks, he occasionally wrote letters to his loved ones from detention centers in other Russian cities, stopovers on the way to his undisclosed final destination. Tatyana Usmanova, Pivovarov’s partner, received the last such letter on Jan. 18.
The Mexican army said Friday it seized almost 1,400 liters of liquid methamphetamines and nearly a half-ton of solid crystal meth. Troops found the drugs Thursday at a half-finished house in the town of Angostura, in the northern state of Sinaloa. The state is home to the drug cartel of the same name.
Police: Florida woman pulled gun in McDonald's drive-thru during argument over free cookie
STORY: A gunman went on a rampage in the small Mississippi town of Arkabutla on Friday.He killed his ex-wife and five other people in three locations, including a shop at a petrol station, before the authorities arrested him. Ethan Cash was an eyewitness."I run inside the store and make sure everybody's okay in the store. Man, I was going to start shooting at the guy as he was pulling off, but I didn't know who exactly it was. And, you know, I didn't want to hurt anybody. So I just kind of let the officers do that. It's their job anyways."A man was shot dead at the store.Authorities arrested the suspect near his home, where they found four more bodies.Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance."Richard Dale Crum is the suspect in this case and as it stands right now, he's been charged with one count of first-degree murder.""We don't have a lot of violent crime here. And this is outside the norm of anything that we've had. We certainly had violent crime in the past, but this is shocking, would be the best word I can use."President Joe Biden condemned the shooting, and urged for better gun control.In a statement, he said he and his wife mourned for the six killed in Mississippi - as they had done for far too many other Americans.
An overnight crime spree that ended with a “high-risk takedown” saw multiple robberies and a man stabbed in the head with a butcher knife, Toronto police say. Ahmar Khan reports.
Daniella Leis says the Marilyn Manson concert vendor "ought to have known that she was intoxicated" and shares liability for her drunk driving.
Police said in a news release they responded to Little Creek Elementary School in Norfolk at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report that a student had a weapon in the school. When officers arrived, a handgun was turned over to police by school staff. After an investigation, police charged the student's mother with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and allowing access to a loaded firearm by children.
The attorney of the 10-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing his mother over a virtual reality headset is trying to get the case moved into children's court.
Alan Anderson and Keyon Dooling are the latest former players to be sentenced in the fraud scheme involving the NBA's health and welfare benefits plan.
Two men and two women have been arrested in connection with a home invasion in Hunter River Saturday morning, RCMP say. RCMP Sgt. Chris Gunn said while the investigation is ongoing, it is believed to be an isolated incident between parties that are known to each other, and there is no threat to the public. He said RCMP were called about four people who had forcibly entered an apartment, pointed a firearm at two people, took a safe and fled the scene in a silver car. The two victims were uninjure
Latah County agreed to pay a fee of $200 per hour for Kootenai County Chief Public Defender Anne Taylor’s services
Jensen Lay lost control of the Pontiac G6 he was driving south on Tyler, spun into oncoming traffic and hit two Ford F-150 trucks, Wichita police have said.