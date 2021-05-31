Driver killed, passenger injured when SUV slams house
The Golden Knights forward was given a match penalty, ejected, and will likely face a suspension after he went berserk near the Avalanche net in Game 1.
Less than 24 hours after rejecting the idea, the Ontario government will allow 550 fans attend Game 7 in Toronto.
Kyrie Irving is the latest target of abusive NBA fan behavior.
Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog each scored twice and the well-rested Colorado Avalanche beat the Golden Knights 7-1 on Sunday night.
Will a home team win a game in this series?
Barclay Goodrow beat Alex Nedeljkovic for the go-ahead goal at 12:39 of the third period to help the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1.
Mari Osaka wrote that Naomi's solution to clay-court criticism was to "block everything out."
Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme is confident that his team will advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Bianca Andreescu is out in the first round of a major for the first time.
Castroneves is now one of four men with four Indy 500 wins
At least seven teams are reportedly interested in acquiring Julio Jones.
Davis didn't join the Lakers in the third quarter after injuring his groin in the final minute of the second quarter.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Chicago White Sox placed pitcher Michael Kopech on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring on Monday. The team also recalled right-hander Jimmy Lambert from Triple-A Charlotte to serve as the club's 27th man for its doubleheader against the Indians. Chicago leads the AL Central by 3 1/2 games over Cleveland. Kopech, who is 2-0 with a 1.78 ERA in three starts and 13 games, had been on the bereavement list last week. The 25-year-old's stint on the injured list is retroactive to May 28. The 26-year-old Lambert had a 7.71 ERA in five starts with Charlotte. He has worked three innings or less in all five outings. However, he has recorded five or more strikeouts in three of those games. Lambert made his first two career appearances with Chicago last season before being placed on the injured list on July 29 with a right forearm strain. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
TUBIZE, Belgium (AP) — Kevin De Bruyne does not require surgery after fracturing his nose and eye socket and will join the Belgium squad next week ahead of the European Championship, coach Roberto Martinez said Monday. The 29-year-old De Bruyne sustained the injuries in a collision with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger while playing for Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday. De Bruyne had to be replaced in the 60th minute of the match, won 1-0 by Chelsea. Martinez told a news conference from Belgium's training camp that the prognosis for De Bruyne was encouraging and that the playmaker will link up with the squad after a few days' rest. Martinez said he was not sure if De Bruyne would be ready for the team's first match of Euro 2020, against Russia on June 12. The Belgian FA is expecting De Bruyne to be with the squad by next Monday, but only after taking tests to check his injuries are healing OK. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
TORONTO — Veteran quarterback MacLeod Bethel-Thomson re-signed with the Toronto Argonauts on Monday. Bethel-Thompson had a CFL-high 26 touchdown passes in 13 starts with Toronto in 2019. The six-foot-four, 220-pound American spent 2020 in The Spring League, an American-based circuit. Bethel-Thompson joined the Argos in 2017, helping the club win a Grey Cup title that season. "I am very excited at the prospect of the CFL being back this year and I cannot wait to continue to pursue my passion in one of the greatest cities in the world," Bethel-Thompson said in a statement. "I look forward to playing my role as quarterback by making each and every teammate around me better." The CFL didn't play in 2020 and is tentatively scheduled to kick off a 14-game 2021 season Aug. 5. "McLeod brings veteran and locker room leadership to our ball club, as well as the ability to play quarterback at a high level," rookie head coach Ryan Dinwiddie said. "He makes us a better football team and I am excited for him to rejoin the team this year." This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2021. The Canadian Press
The joy of seeing postseason games with near full-capacity arenas quickly evaporated after several incidents of fan idiocy across the league.
The federal government is poised to approve a travel exemption for the Stanley Cup playoffs that would allow U.S. teams to enter Canada if they adhere to a strict regimen of daily COVID-19 testing and remain in a bubble that includes team hotels and the arena. Multiple federal sources say the exemption would let the winner of the NHL's all-Canadian division and its U.S. opponent cross the border without quarantine during the Stanley Cup semifinals and finals. A formal announcement could come as soon as this week. Initial details of the potential travel exemption were first reported by TSN and The Canadian Press. Federal sources told CBC News all provinces with Canadian teams still competing in the playoffs have signed off on the plan. It still needs the green light from federal health officials before it lands on the desk of federal Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino for final approval. CBC News is not naming the sources because they are not authorized to speak publicly about the matter. In an email to The Canadian Press, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said, "It's a work in progress." A federal source insists the health risk to the Canadian public is low. Vaccination rates are high among NHL players and the travelling parties that accompany teams. There will be frequent testing requirements of all players and the teams will be forced to bubble between team hotels and the rinks when in Canada. These rules are in addition to the other public health measures the NHL has imposed on teams for the duration of the season. The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Montreal Canadiens Monday night in a series-deciding Game 7. Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Monday that 550 fully vaccinated health-care workers would be allowed to attend the game. The winner of that game will play the Winnipeg Jets in the North Division final. The winner of that series will face one of three U.S. division winners in the league semifinals. The two semifinal winners will square off for the Stanley Cup. If approved, this would mark the first time regular cross-border travel occurs in the NHL amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last summer, the NHL concluded its season with hubs in Toronto and Edmonton, with all U.S. teams crossing the border just once before departing. NHL personnel were granted a special dispensation before this year's trade deadline in April to serve only a seven-day quarantine. The federal government also issued an exemption to the mandatory 14-day quarantine period for NHL players and team staff to return to Canada for training camp under "national interest grounds" in December. Relocating to U.S. also considered by league The NHL put all seven Canadian teams in one division, and they exclusively played each other to avoid cross-border travel this season. The league had said it was considering having the Canadian division winner relocate to the U.S. for the final two rounds if it could not secure approval from the government. In a best-of-seven playoff series, one team traditionally hosts games 1, 2, 5 and 7 and the other hosts games 3, 4 and 6. Other Canadian professional sports teams have had to relocate to the U.S. to avoid cross-border travel. Major League Baseball's Toronto Blue Jays started their season playing home games in Dunedin, Fla., and will call Buffalo, N.Y., home starting on Tuesday. Major League Soccer's Toronto FC, CF Montreal and Vancouver Whitecaps have relocated to Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Sandy, Utah, respectively. Major League Rugby's Toronto Arrows are now based in Marietta, Ga., while the NBA's Toronto Raptors recently completed their season in Tampa, Fla. In the NHL, U.S. teams have been allowed to have crowds throughout the playoffs. The Habs became the first Canadian team to host a crowd on Saturday when 2,500 fans watched them beat the Leafs in overtime. That crowd was significantly smaller than those permitted in most U.S. venues.
Dalton Del Don breaks down a recent draft he did to illustrate where the fantasy landscape has changed the most since the beginning of the season.
PARIS — Canada's Bianca Andreescu is out of the French Open after suffering a first-round loss. The No. 6 seed, from Mississauga, Ont., lost 6-7 (1), 7-6 (2), 9-7 to world No. 85 Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia on Monday in a three-hour, 20-minute match at the clay-court Grand Slam. Zidansek is into the second round of the French Open for the first time after pulling off her first career victory over a top-10 opponent. It was just Andreescu's fourth match, and first loss, on clay in her career at the top level. The 20-year-old Andreescu pulled out of last week's Strasbourg warm-up event with abdominal discomfort after winning two matches. Prior to that, the 2019 U.S. Open champion was off seven weeks. Andreescu suffered a foot injury in the final of the Miami Open in April and then tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Spain for the start of the clay-court season. Andreescu did not play at all in 2020 after suffering a knee injury at the WTA Finals in 2019. Andreescu made 63 unforced errors on Monday, 17 more than her opponent. Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., the other Canadian in the women's singles draw, won her first-round match on Sunday. Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime, the lone Canadian in the men's singles draw, plays his first-round match Tuesday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2021. The Canadian Press
SEEFELD, Austria (AP) — Toni Kroos has arrived at Germany’s preparation camp for the European Championship but the Real Madrid midfielder was to undergo medical tests Monday before he can start training with his teammates. Kroos was only allowed to fly to the camp in Tyrol, Austria on Sunday after 14 days of quarantine and a negative test result for the coronavirus. Madrid said on May 17 that he tested positive while already in isolation after contact with another person who recorded a positive test. The 31-year-old midfielder was to give blood samples and have an electrocardiogram among other tests on Monday to see what kind of training program he needs before he joins the rest of the team. He said last week on a podcast he hosts with his brother that he had a fever. Kroos will miss Germany’s warm-up friendly against Denmark on Wednesday. Manchester City midfielder İlkay Gündoğan and Chelsea players Kai Havertz, Antonio Rüdiger and Timo Werner will also miss the game due to their involvement in the Champions League final on Saturday. Bayern Munich players Leon Goretzka and Jamal Musiala are also out of Wednesday's game in Innsbruck. Goretzka, who is scheduled to join the squad on Tuesday, tore a muscle in a game for Bayern on May 8, while Musiala has been unable to train with the squad in Tyrol due to a muscular problem. Germany has another friendly against Latvia on June 7 before starting its Euro 2020 campaign against France in Munich on June 15. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press